Ukraine releases video of pro-Russian politician Medvedchuk suggesting prisoner swap

Ukraine's security service on Monday released a video showing arrested pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk asking to be exchanged for Ukrainian troops and civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol.

In the video, Medvedchuk addressed Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

It was unclear how freely Medvedchuk was speaking in the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)