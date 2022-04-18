Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods of the US

The state police of Indiana in the US has asked for the public's help in identifying the boy whose body was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in the southern state.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls on Sunday said the body of the young boy aged between five and eight years, who may have died within the last week, was found on Saturday night in the heavily wooded area of Washington County not far from a roadway.

Huls said the agency does not know the name of the ''Black boy'' who is four feet tall, with a slim build and short hair.

Huls declined to give any details, including the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing when his body was found. But he said it appeared the boy died within the last week.

He also appealed to the public to provide any information about the boy, saying somebody knows who the child was or knows the names of his parents or guardians.

"There's somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that's not there and were expecting to come," Huls said. "There's family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child."

