Left Menu

Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods of the US

But he said it appeared the boy died within the last week.He also appealed to the public to provide any information about the boy, saying somebody knows who the child was or knows the names of his parents or guardians.Theres somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody thats not there and were expecting to come, Huls said.

PTI | Salem | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:38 IST
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods of the US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The state police of Indiana in the US has asked for the public's help in identifying the boy whose body was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in the southern state.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls on Sunday said the body of the young boy aged between five and eight years, who may have died within the last week, was found on Saturday night in the heavily wooded area of Washington County not far from a roadway.

Huls said the agency does not know the name of the ''Black boy'' who is four feet tall, with a slim build and short hair.

Huls declined to give any details, including the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing when his body was found. But he said it appeared the boy died within the last week.

He also appealed to the public to provide any information about the boy, saying somebody knows who the child was or knows the names of his parents or guardians.

"There's somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that's not there and were expecting to come," Huls said. "There's family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022