Delhi Police organises Aman Committee meeting at Jahangirpuri to maintain peace in area

The Delhi Police organised a meeting at the Jahangirpuri police station on Monday in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the violence-hit area in the northwestern parts of the city, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:41 IST
The Delhi Police organised a meeting at the Jahangirpuri police station on Monday in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the violence-hit area in the northwestern parts of the city, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said the meeting of the Aman Committee was held at the police station at 1.30 pm.

''All members were asked to appeal to their respective communities and the public in their area to maintain peace and harmony. They were also requested not to let any rumour or misinformation spread and in case they come across any such activities or mischievous acts, then to immediately report the same to police,'' the DCP said.

Those present at the meeting were assured of a professional and fair investigation in the case, she added.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.

Police have arrested 21 people, including the ''main conspirators'' behind the clashes and a man who had allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

