Manipur CM N Biren Singh, cabinet ministers call on PM Modi

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:52 IST
Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PMO India). Image Credit: ANI
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. "Chief Minister of Manipur Shri @NBirenSingh called on PM @narendramodi," tweeted Prime Minister's Office today.

The Prime Minister also met other Ministers of the Manipur Government. On April 16, Manipur Chief Minister expanded his cabinet by inducting six more Ministers.

Governor La Ganesan, during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers -- H. Dingo Singh, Letpao Haokip, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, Th Basanta Singh and L Susindro Meiteo, all from the BJP and Khasim Vashum from Naga People's Front, the BJP's ally. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly in the recently held Assembly elections, results of which were declared on March 10. (ANI)

