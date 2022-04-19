Nearly a dozen hurt in protests condemning drivers death in Pakistan

Left Menu

Nearly a dozen people have been injured in protests that started on Friday last week after a car driver was allegedly killed by security officials for not stopping at a checkpost in Pakistans restive Balochistan province.On April 15, a car driver was allegedly killed by law enforcement officers after he speed away without permission from a checkpost in Nokkundi and Dalbandin areas of the province.The incident brought widespread condemnation and scores started protesting and demanded justice for the deceased.The protests have been mostly held by truckers.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 19-04-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 01:00 IST
Nearly a dozen people have been injured in protests that started on Friday last week after a car driver was allegedly killed by security officials for not stopping at a checkpost in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

On April 15, a car driver was allegedly killed by law enforcement officers after he speed away without permission from a checkpost in Nokkundi and Dalbandin areas of the province.

The incident brought widespread condemnation and scores started protesting and demanded justice for the deceased.

The protests have been mostly held by truckers. Demonstrations were also held in front of the provincial secretariat. The police have purportedly used violent means to control the crowds.

Since Friday around 11 people have been injured in these protests.

