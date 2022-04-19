U.S. public transit mask mandate not in force after court decision -official

A mask mandate on public transportation and airplanes will not be enforced at present, an official in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the order was unlawful.

"TSA (Transportation Security Administration) will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time," the official said.

