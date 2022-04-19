Centre notifies Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, unifies 3 civic bodies

Left Menu

The Centre on Tuesday notified the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, which unifies Delhi's East, South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations into one entity- to be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 11:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government will appoint a Special Officer, to discharge the functions of the Corporation.

Earlier on April 5, the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which is aimed at unifying the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi to ensure a robust setup for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources. While on March 30, the Lok Sabha had passed the Bill, which seeks to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957.

Introducing the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said it will unify the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Erstwhile, Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2011, as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011). (ANI)

