UP: Undertrial prisoner dies at Muzaffarnagar hospital

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-04-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 12:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial inmate lodged in the district jail here died due to a chronic liver ailment, officials said on Tuesday.

Vijay Kumar was arrested in connection with a murder case dating back to June 2015, they said.

On Monday, he was admitted to the hospital inside the jail, jailor Kamlesh Singh said.

When his condition got worse, he was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

