Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in east Ukraine, regional governor says

Russian forces have taken control of the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the city, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

"Kreminna is under the control of the 'Orcs' (Russians). They have entered the city," Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, told a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)