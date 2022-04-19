Left Menu

Two in hospital after quack administers injection

Two persons were hospitalised in Odishas Mayurbhanj district after a quack allegedly administered them doses of an injection used for treating animals, police said on Tuesday.The two were given the injections on Saturday after they contacted the quack in Thakhurmunda block to get rid of their ailments.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 19-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:06 IST
Two persons were hospitalised in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after a quack allegedly administered them doses of an injection used for treating animals, police said on Tuesday.

The two were given the injections on Saturday after they contacted the quack in Thakhurmunda block to get rid of their ailments. One of the two suffered from back pain, the police said. They were admitted to the community health centre as they fell sick after the injection and are under treatment with symptoms of fever, diarrhoea and nausea, it said.

The quack has fled Thakurmunda and an FIR was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, Mohuldiha police station inspector Ranjuhasini Kulu said.

