Left Menu

Russia expels Dutch, Belgian, Austrian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves

Moscow is expelling 15 Dutch diplomats after the Netherlands last month told 18 Russian diplomats to leave, Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said in separate statements that Russia was also expelling four Austrians and an unspecified number of Belgian diplomats in retaliatory moves.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:29 IST
Russia expels Dutch, Belgian, Austrian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves

Moscow is expelling 15 Dutch diplomats after the Netherlands last month told 18 Russian diplomats to leave, Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in separate statements that Russia was also expelling four Austrians and an unspecified number of Belgian diplomats in retaliatory moves. European countries have kicked out more than 300 Russian embassy staff since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia has stepped up its response in the past week by expelling diplomats from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and the European Union, as well as the Dutch, Belgians and Austrians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022