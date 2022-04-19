Left Menu

UAE summons Israeli ambassador to protest against clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque

At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

The United Arab Emirates has summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest against clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, the Gulf state's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed the need "to immediately stop these events (and) provide full protection for worshippers", the ministry said in a statement.

She also called for "respect for the right of Palestinians to practise their religious rites, and halt any practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Moreover, she expressed concern over the escalation of tension that threatens stability and security in the region". At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

