BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 54.5% Of Vote-Elabe Poll for BFMTV, L'Express and SFR

Elabe poll for BFMTV, L'Express and SFR: * ELABE POLL FOR BFM TV SAYS MACRON WOULD REACH 54.5% OF VOTE IN SECOND ROUND ON SUNDAY VERSUS 45.5% FOR LE PEN

* 63% OF REGISTERED VOTERS SAY ARE COMPLETELY SURE TO GO VOTE FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * 11% OF REGISTERED VOTERS SAY ARE SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING CASTING A VOTE FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL

* ELABE POLL SAYS 42% OF THOSE WHO VOTED FOR HARD-LEFT CANDIDATE MELENCHON IN FIRST ROUND ARE READY TO VOTE FOR MACRON IN SECOND ROUND, UP BY 7% FROM LAST WEEK Source text: https://bit.ly/37uZZB0 Survey of 1,598 respondents conducted between April 18-19; margin of error +/- 3.1 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

