Lawyer writes to CJI over "de-novo" selection procedure to empanel advocates in Delhi HC

A lawyer has written to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana alleging that the Delhi High Court has been conducting “de-novo” selection procedure by calling various persons for interview to empanel advocates as panel counsels to represent the Delhi government.

Advocate Amit Sahni also stated that the lists were finalised on the recommendations of the Selection Committee and were forwarded to the Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) for his approval.

The L-G gave his approval and the notification in respect of appointment of Standing Counsel (Civil), Additional Standing Counsel (Civil) and Panel Counsel (Civil) was issued on March 4, he said.

Sahni said that he has come to know that the High Court of Delhi has been conducting “de-novo” (afresh) selection procedure by calling various persons for interview. ''It is submitted that the appointment of prosecutors in terms of section 24(1) CrPC is in 'consultation' with the high court and the high court cannot sit in the driver's seat of 'selection' of candidates by conducting the interviews and doing de-novo selection,'' he said. ''Interviews of candidate have been already conducted by the state government and only after following the due process the names of selected candidates have been forwarded to the high court for consultation,'' Sahni said in his letter.

The lawyer has requested that the CJI that the recommendations of the Selection Committee, Government of NCT of Delhi and approved by the L-G may be given effect to and the process of ''de-novo'' interview of candidates be recalled.

