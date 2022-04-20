Left Menu

Ukraine aims to evacuate 6,000 from besieged city of Mariupol on Wednesday

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-04-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 12:18 IST
Ukraine aims to evacuate 6,000 from besieged city of Mariupol on Wednesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine hopes to send 90 buses to the besieged southern city of Mariupol on Wednesday to evacuate about 6,000 women, children and elderly people, the city's mayor said on national television.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has left Mariupol, said he hoped a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a safe corridor would be firmed up and hold. He said about 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol and that tens of thousands had been killed in the Russian siege of the city on the Sea of Azov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022