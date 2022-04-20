Left Menu

Kremlin accuses Ukraine of changing tune during peace talks, slowing process

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:25 IST
The Kremlin accused Ukraine on Wednesday of going back on commitments it had made during peace talks and said this was having bad consequences for the negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the pace of talks left much to be desired and the ball was in Kyiv's court after Russia handed a document to the Ukrainian side. He said Moscow was waiting for a response.

Ukraine's lead negotiator said on Tuesday it was hard to predict when peace talks might resume.

