Small convoy of buses leaves agreed evacuation point in Ukraine's Mariupol - Reuters witnesses

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 20:27 IST
Dozens of civilians on Wednesday boarded a small convoy of buses in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol that then departed from a planned evacuation point to Ukraine-controlled territory, two Reuters witnesses said.

Mariupol city authorities said earlier on Wednesday that they were hoping to evacuate about 6,000 people under a preliminary agreement with Russia - the first in weeks - on establishing a safe corridor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

