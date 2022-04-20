Small convoy of buses leaves agreed evacuation point in Ukraine's Mariupol - Reuters witnesses
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 20:27 IST
Dozens of civilians on Wednesday boarded a small convoy of buses in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol that then departed from a planned evacuation point to Ukraine-controlled territory, two Reuters witnesses said.
Mariupol city authorities said earlier on Wednesday that they were hoping to evacuate about 6,000 people under a preliminary agreement with Russia - the first in weeks - on establishing a safe corridor.
