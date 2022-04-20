Left Menu

Grurugram: Two minor boys drown in pit

Two minor boys drowned in a pit while taking a dip in the water accumulated in it, police said here on Wednesday.The incident took place at Bajghera village on Tuesday and the boys were brought out of the pit by their family members and villagers.They were taken to a hospital but died.The dead have been identified as Alauddin 9, a native of Assam, and Sohail 10, a native of Khadagiya in Bihar.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:14 IST
Grurugram: Two minor boys drown in pit
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor boys drowned in a pit while taking a dip in the water accumulated in it, police said here on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Bajghera village on Tuesday and the boys were brought out of the pit by their family members and villagers.

They were taken to a hospital but died.

The dead have been identified as Alauddin (9), a native of Assam, and Sohail (10), a native of Khadagiya in Bihar. Both were living with their families in a slum near the village. They used to work as rag pickers.

''Both boys did not know swimming and drowned to death. We handed over the bodies to families after a post-mortem today,'' said Sub-Inspector Devi Charan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022