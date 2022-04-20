Grurugram: Two minor boys drown in pit

Two minor boys drowned in a pit while taking a dip in the water accumulated in it, police said here on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Bajghera village on Tuesday and the boys were brought out of the pit by their family members and villagers.

They were taken to a hospital but died.

The dead have been identified as Alauddin (9), a native of Assam, and Sohail (10), a native of Khadagiya in Bihar. Both were living with their families in a slum near the village. They used to work as rag pickers.

''Both boys did not know swimming and drowned to death. We handed over the bodies to families after a post-mortem today,'' said Sub-Inspector Devi Charan.

