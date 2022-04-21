Left Menu

Sebi signs pact with Canada's Manitoba Securities Commission

PTI SP BAL BAL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 11:37 IST
Sebi signs pact with Canada's Manitoba Securities Commission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian capital markets regulator Sebi and Canada's Manitoba Securities Commission (MSC) have entered into a pact for mutual cooperation, exchange of information, and technical assistance.

The move comes after the Union Cabinet last week approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Manitoba Securities Commission.

The MoU, which took effect on Wednesday, will strengthen cross-border cooperation in the area of securities regulation, Sebi said in a statement.

This will facilitate mutual assistance, contribute to the efficient performance of the supervisory functions, aid in imparting technical domain knowledge, and enable effective enforcement of the laws and regulations governing the securities markets.

The signing of this MoU will also make investors based in the province of Manitoba eligible to obtain registration as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) with Sebi.

The agreement was signed by Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and David Cheop, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson at MSC. Sebi has signed bilateral MoUs with securities regulators of various jurisdictions. It is also a signatory to the multilateral MoU (MMoU) and enhanced MMoU (EMMoU) of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022