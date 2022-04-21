Left Menu

3 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:22 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Three members of a family were injured here when an LPG cylinder in their kitchen caught fire and exploded, setting their house ablaze, officials said.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in a house in the Bakshinagar area, he said.

In the fire three people suffered burn injuries and were hospitalized, they said. The fire was brought under control by the fire tenders department.

