3 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Jammu

Three members of a family were injured here when an LPG cylinder in their kitchen caught fire and exploded, setting their house ablaze, officials said.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in a house in the Bakshinagar area, he said.

In the fire three people suffered burn injuries and were hospitalized, they said. The fire was brought under control by the fire tenders department.

