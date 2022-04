BRIEF-China Evergrande To Hold Meeting With Bondholders On April 25-26 - Filing

China Evergrande:

* CHINA EVERGRANDE SAYS TO HOLD MEETING WITH BONDHOLDERS ON APRIL 25-26 TO APPROVE EXTENDING YUAN BOND INTEREST PAYMENT DUE NEXT WEEK BY SIX MONTHS - FILING Source text http://www.szse.cn/disclosure/listed/bulletinDetail/index.html?2361c95f-3d9d-401e-be4e-f0fee8157669 Further Company Coverage:

