Goa Police busts interstate burglars' gang

Goa Police busted an interstate burglary racket and arrested two persons here on Thursday. The arrested persons are involved in looting valuables from both Indian people and foreign nationals.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Goa Police busted an interstate burglary racket and arrested two persons here on Thursday. The arrested persons are involved in looting valuables from both Indian people and foreign nationals. They have been identified as Lathif Khan and KS Azeez.

During the investigation, the police recovered theft items like laptops, Ipad, cameras, mobile phones, cash etc. "That last two months, there were continuous house-breaking theft cases reported at Pernem Police Station from different places of Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol areas wherein unknown accused used to target foreign and Indian tourists by committing theft of their valuable items like their laptops, Ipad, cameras, mobile phones, cash," said a statement by the Goa police.

"During investigation, it came to light that the accused persons are from Kerala and Karnataka, as such Interstate operation conducted with the help of Karnataka and Kerala Police and busted interstate burglary racket involved in multiple theft cases and arrested accused persons," the statement added. The accused persons are in police custody of Pernem police station and they will be thoroughly interrogated to find out their links with other undetected cases at Pernem Police Station and other Police Station in the State of Goa and also to find out the involvements of the other associates in said crime, said the police.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

