BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 57.5% Of Vote-Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:52 IST
BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 57.5% Of Vote-Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll

2022 Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll For France Info And Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 57.5% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 73% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 1,600 respondents conducted on April 21; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

