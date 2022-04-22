Honduran ex-president extradited, flying to U.S. to face drug charges

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on Thursday where he is set to face drug trafficking charges, capping a dramatic fall from grace after the conservative leader left office earlier this year.

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration plane took off with Hernandez aboard from the Honduran capital's airport on Thursday afternoon.

