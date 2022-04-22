Honduran ex-president extradited, flying to U.S. to face drug charges
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 22-04-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 02:17 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on Thursday where he is set to face drug trafficking charges, capping a dramatic fall from grace after the conservative leader left office earlier this year.
A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration plane took off with Hernandez aboard from the Honduran capital's airport on Thursday afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Juan Orlando Hernandez
- United
- Honduran
- Hernandez
Advertisement