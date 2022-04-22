Left Menu

2 terrorists, security personnel killed in encounter in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 09:41 IST
2 terrorists, security personnel killed in encounter in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two terrorists and a security personnel were killed after terrorists targeted a CISF bus leading to a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday, officials said.

Nine security personnel were also injured in the gunfight, they said.

The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district.

Authorities suspended classes in all private and government schools in the vicinity and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure besides suspending the mobile internet services, the officials said.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said a bus carrying 15 personnel for their morning shift came under attack at 4.25 am near the Chaddha camp in Sunjwan area.

A senior official of the paramilitary force said the terrorists fired at the bus and lobbed grenades, killing Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) S P Patil and injuring two other occupants of the bus.

The force retaliated effectively, the officer said.

In the ensuing operation, two terrorists were killed, a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

