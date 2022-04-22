Left Menu

German Chancellor Scholz to visit Japan April 28-29 -Japan official

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-04-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:19 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Japan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make a two-day visit to Japan from April 28, and hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference on Friday.

The trip comes when Germany and Japan are working with their allies and partners to step up sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine. Russia calls its action there a "special military operation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

