German Chancellor Scholz to visit Japan April 28-29 -Japan official
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-04-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:19 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make a two-day visit to Japan from April 28, and hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference on Friday.
The trip comes when Germany and Japan are working with their allies and partners to step up sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine. Russia calls its action there a "special military operation."
