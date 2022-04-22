Lithuania's president calls for more NATO tropps
NATO should increase its deployment of troops in Lithuania and elsewhere on Europe's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania's president told Germany's foreign minister during a meeting in Vilnius on Friday.
NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battalion should be transformed into "at least" the size of a brigade, while air defenses should be improved, President Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement.
He also called for a reinforcement of the Baltics' only overland connection to the rest of the European Union, a narrow strip of land between Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad enclave known as the Suwalki corridor.
