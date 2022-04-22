Left Menu

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:54 IST
Lithuania's president calls for more NATO tropps
Gitanas Nauseda Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Lithuania

NATO should increase its deployment of troops in Lithuania and elsewhere on Europe's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania's president told Germany's foreign minister during a meeting in Vilnius on Friday.

NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battalion should be transformed into "at least" the size of a brigade, while air defenses should be improved, President Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement.

He also called for a reinforcement of the Baltics' only overland connection to the rest of the European Union, a narrow strip of land between Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad enclave known as the Suwalki corridor.

