Security forces bid farewell to CISF officer killed in Jammu encounter

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh, top officers of the police, Central Industrial Security Force CISF, Army and Central Reserve Police Force CRPF laid wreaths at the send-off ceremony at district police lines.ASI Patel laid down his life while fighting terrorists.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:36 IST
Security forces on Friday bid farewell to CISF officer S P Patel who was killed in a pre-dawn gunfight with terrorists in Jammu city.

An attempt by banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Samba district was foiled after two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed here in an encounter on Friday.

Patel, a CISF assistant sub inspector, lost his life while nine security personnel were injured in the encounter near an Army camp in Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu. Led by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, top officers of the police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid wreaths at the send-off ceremony at district police lines.

''ASI Patel laid down his life while fighting terrorists. CISF party was part of a cordon operation to track down terrorists. In the firing, the ASI achieved martyrdom,'' the DGP said.

The nation will remain forever indebted to Patel for his supreme sacrifice and devotion, a senior CISF officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

