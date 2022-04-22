BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election Run-Off With 55% Of Vote-IFOP-Fiducial Poll

Rolling IFOP-Fiducial 2022 For Paris Match, LCI And Sud Radio: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 55% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE ABSTENTION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 25.5% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 3,010 respondents conducted between April 19-22; margin of error between +/- 1.4 and 3.1 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

