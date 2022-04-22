Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election Run-Off With 55% Of Vote-IFOP-Fiducial Poll

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 20:49 IST
BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election Run-Off With 55% Of Vote-IFOP-Fiducial Poll

Rolling IFOP-Fiducial 2022 For Paris Match, LCI And Sud Radio: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 55% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE ABSTENTION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 25.5% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 3,010 respondents conducted between April 19-22; margin of error between +/- 1.4 and 3.1 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

Also Read: France's Macron says Le Pen's programme will scare international investors

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022