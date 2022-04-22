Russian military say it has captured Ukrainian arms depot - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:03 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that the Russian military had captured a large arms depot in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the TASS news agency reported.
The defence ministry said that the arms depot contained thousands of tonnes of ammunition, according to TASS.
