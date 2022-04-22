Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 55% Of Vote-Harris Interactive-Toluna Poll

Updated: 22-04-2022 22:04 IST
BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 55% Of Vote-Harris Interactive-Toluna Poll

Harris Interactive-Toluna Poll For Challenges:

* MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 55% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 2,379 respondents conducted between April 21-22; margin of error between +/- 1.0 and 2.3 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

