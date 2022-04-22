Putin to meet U.N. chief Guterres next week - Interfax

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow next week, Interfax quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Guterres on Wednesday separately asked Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to receive him to discuss steps to bring about peace. Russia had previously complained Guterres had not tried to contact the Kremlin leader since the start of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

