Moldova protests to Russia over comments by top military commander
The Moldovan foreign ministry said it had summoned Moscow's ambassador on Friday to express "deep concern" about comments by a top military commander, who suggested the country's Russian-speaking population was being oppressed.
"These statements are unfounded," the foreign ministry said on its website. "Moldova ... is a neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation."
