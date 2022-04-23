Left Menu

UK says Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 11:10 IST
UK says Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours
Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours despite increased activity, as Ukrainian counterattacks continue to hinder their efforts, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Despite Russia's claimed conquest of the port city of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to frustrate Moscow's attempts to capture the city, impeding their progress in the Donbas region, the Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russia's air and maritime forces have not established control in either domain owing to the effectiveness of Ukraine's air and sea defences, it said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

