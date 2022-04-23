Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned late on Friday that Russia's invasion was just the beginning and Moscow has designs on countries beyond Ukraine, after a Russian commander said his country wants control of southern and eastern Ukraine. CIVILIANS * Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said "there is a possibility" a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol could be opened on Saturday.

FIGHTING * Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours, British military intelligence said on Saturday. * Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries are still "securely blockaded" at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. DIPLOMACY * U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. (Compiled by William Mallard and Frances Kerry)

