Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned late on Friday that Russia's invasion was just the beginning and Moscow has designs on countries beyond Ukraine, after a Russian commander said his country wants control of southern and eastern Ukraine. * Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries are still "securely blockaded" at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 12:01 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned late on Friday that Russia's invasion was just the beginning and Moscow has designs on countries beyond Ukraine, after a Russian commander said his country wants control of southern and eastern Ukraine. CIVILIANS * Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said "there is a possibility" a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol could be opened on Saturday.

FIGHTING * Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours, British military intelligence said on Saturday. * Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries are still "securely blockaded" at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. DIPLOMACY * U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. (Compiled by William Mallard and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022