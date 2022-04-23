Three-year-old charred to death as hut catches fire in Agra village

A three-year-old boy was burnt alive when a hut caught fire in a Jalalpur village field in Agra on Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the boy was playing with other children and when the fire broke out he ironically went near the place where a pile of cow dung was placed and was burnt alive.

The incident happened around 10:30 am under Jagner Police Station area in Agra rural, said Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Pal Singh.

''The three-year-old boy identified as Kapil son of Anar Singh was playing with other children...fire broke out in the hut due to unknown reasons,'' the SHO said.

The boy accidently went near the pile of cow dung, but the other children ran outside the hut, the SHO said.

The child was alone in the hut, as the grandfather Chob Singh was working in the fields nearby and his mother was busy with household work, he said.

A fire tender reached the spot and controlled the situation, he added.

