Islamic State claims bombing in Nigeria's Taraba state capital
Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 23-04-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 20:49 IST
Islamic State claimed a Friday night bombing in Nigeria's Taraba state capital Jalingo, a statement by the group on messaging channel Telegram said.
The bomb injured 11 people including children, police said.
