Lebanese army finds eight bodies in sea off Tripoli -state news agency

Lebanese army boats have found eight bodies in the sea off the coast of the northern port city of Tripoli, the state news agency NNA reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, a boat had sunk off Tripoli and one child died, with more than 40 people rescued. The Lebanese Red Cross said that there were about 60 people on board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)