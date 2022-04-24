Zelenskyy speaks of hope on Easter Sunday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken of hope and victory for his nation during an Easter Sunday address.

Speaking from the ancient St. Sophia cathedral, Zelenskyy said that "the great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win!" He said that "the Lord and the holy heavenly light are on our side," adding: "We are going through very difficult ordeals. Let us reach a just end on this path — the beginning of a happy life and prosperity of Ukraine.'' Zelenskyy said that "on Easter, we ask God for great grace to make our dream come true - this is another great day -- the day when great peace will come to Ukraine."

