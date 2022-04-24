Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Mariupol

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-04-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 17:30 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he had talked with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the Turkish president's talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskiy said he and Erdogan discussed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the mostly Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol, including the surrounded but Ukrainian-held Azovstal factory, and the exchange of Ukrainian troops holed up at the plant.

