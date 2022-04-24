Man held with multiple fake ID cards in Nagaon
A man was arrested with multiple fake identity cards in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday, police said.
He was travelling in a car when he was apprehended in Haiborgaon area during a routine checking, they said.
He was found to be in possession of 10 SIM cards, five Aadhaar cards, five PAN cards and four mobile phones, they added.
The Aadhaar cards had different names and addresses of Delhi and Mumbai but the photographs were of the arrested person, police said.
An investigation is on to ascertain whether he is involved in any racket, they said.
