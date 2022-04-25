Macron wins French Presidential election with final figure of 58.55% of votes
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 11:14 IST
- Country:
- France
Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's presidential election, winning 58.55% of the votes against 41.45% for Le Pen, final interior ministry figures showed on Monday. Those figures compared to Macron's first victory in 2017, when Macron won 66.1% of the vote against 33.9% for Le Pen five years ago.
The abstention rate was 28.1% against 25.4% in 2017, marking the lowest turnout ever recorded in a French presidential election final since 1969.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- France
- Macron
- Marine Le Pen
- French
- Le Pen
Advertisement