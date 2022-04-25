Left Menu

Macron wins French Presidential election with final figure of 58.55% of votes

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 11:14 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • France

Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's presidential election, winning 58.55% of the votes against 41.45% for Le Pen, final interior ministry figures showed on Monday. Those figures compared to Macron's first victory in 2017, when Macron won 66.1% of the vote against 33.9% for Le Pen five years ago.

The abstention rate was 28.1% against 25.4% in 2017, marking the lowest turnout ever recorded in a French presidential election final since 1969.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

