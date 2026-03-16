Diplomatic Moves in the Strait: Trump and Macron Unite

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The discussion centered on France's potential role in aiding efforts to clear the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at an event held at the White House, President Trump revealed that several countries have shown interest in supporting the United States in this strategic operation.

Trump further stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon disclose the identities of these willing nations, signaling a concerted diplomatic effort to address tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)