Diplomatic Moves in the Strait: Trump and Macron Unite
U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding assistance in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz. Trump announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would disclose the nations that will join in supporting this U.S. initiative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The discussion centered on France's potential role in aiding efforts to clear the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking at an event held at the White House, President Trump revealed that several countries have shown interest in supporting the United States in this strategic operation.
Trump further stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon disclose the identities of these willing nations, signaling a concerted diplomatic effort to address tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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