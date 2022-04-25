Left Menu

Man wanted in Cong leader Vikas Chaudhary, kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal's murders held in Delhi

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 30-year-old man, wanted in six murder cases including of an international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal in Punjab last month, officials said on Monday. Accused Vikas alias Malhey, resident of Dhanwapur village, Gurgaon, was nabbed on Sunday. In 2019, he had also killed Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad, they said.

He was on the run for three years and was involved in six murder cases registered in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, police said. According to police, Vikas was part of Lucky Patial – Bambiha – Kaushal's criminal alliance and was on the run since killing Haryana State Congress leader and spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary outside a gym in Faridabad in June, 2019.

He along with his associates had killed Chaudhary on the instructions of gangster Kaushal, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared for his arrest in the case, a senior police office said.

On March 14, he along with his associates murdered a British citizen and NRI, Sandeep Nangal, in full public view during an ongoing Kabbadi game in Nakodar, Punjab, the officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said ''the larger operation code named 3P, which was concluded on March 29 this year, had successfully wiped out 12 criminals who were on the run in one go. However, accused Vikas, who was staying totally separate from the remaining gang-members for his own security, managed to escape.

''Based on secret inputs received on April 23 that Vikas could be found moving towards Delhi using the DND flyover. A trap was laid and in a swift operation, accused was apprehended,'' he said. A sophisticated firearm along with live ammunition was recovered from his possession and a case under Arms Act has been registered against him, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

