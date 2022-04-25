UP: Father throws two children in well

Left Menu

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Two young children were allegedly thrown in a well by their father in Nayepura village of the district, police said on Monday.

The bodies have been brought out of the well and the father has been arrested, police said.

Irfan, threw his seven-year-old daughter Syama and five-year-old son Armaan in the village well under Zafarabad police station area on Sunday afternoon, Circle Officer (City) Jitendra Dubey said.

According to the police, Irfan had returned from Saudi Arabia five years ago and since then his mental condition was not well. On Sunday afternoon, the children were playing outside the house when he threw them in the well.

When the mother started searching for the children, Irfan told her what he had done.

Upon hearing this, the mother started crying and villagers got to know about the incident, and the police were informed, Dubey said. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

