US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on global slowdown fears

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors already concerned about aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.75 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,731.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.44 points, or 0.38%, at 4,255.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.12 points, or 0.70%, to 12,749.17 at the opening bell.

