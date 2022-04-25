Left Menu

Blasts tear through state security HQ in Moldova's breakaway region - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:19 IST
Blasts tear through state security HQ in Moldova's breakaway region - TASS
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@tass_agency)

A series of blasts tore through the ministry of state security in the capital of Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing a local television station.

There were no reports of casualties.

Unverified pictures on local media showed the windows and doors of the building blown out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

