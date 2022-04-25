Blasts tear through state security HQ in Moldova's breakaway region - TASS

A series of blasts tore through the ministry of state security in the capital of Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing a local television station.

There were no reports of casualties.

Unverified pictures on local media showed the windows and doors of the building blown out.

