Police files charge sheet in Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case

Delhi police on Monday filed a charge sheet before a court here against 21 persons in connection with an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, and paraded by a group of people in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar in February.

The charge sheet consisting of a total of 762 pages named 12 women, four men, and five minors as accused was filed in a court here.

The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy, gang rape, attempt to murder, dacoity, and kidnapping.

Police said that Darshan Singh, the owner of the three-wheeler which was used to abduct the victim, has also been named in the final report.

Delhi police have arrayed 48 persons as public and police witnesses including doctors in the charge sheet.

In the report, police said that a total of 26 videos, 12 from social media and 14 from mobile of the accused persons, were recovered.

According to police, the crime was committed with the intention to take revenge for the death of a person and the intention was allegedly to kill the victim.

During its probe, police collected scientific evidence with the assistance of the cyber team and FSL, and the psychological assessment of some of the accused was also carried out.

“The photographs of the accused persons have been taken by FSL experts in order to establish their identity. Assistance from cyber experts has also been taken for the source of viral videos. Psychiatrists have already examined the accused persons. Further, voice sample of the accused persons is also being taken,” the charge sheet said.

The victim, 20, was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, and paraded by the accused on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck on January 26 this year.

Police had said the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

“The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson,” a senior police official had said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim and said the government would appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court.

Police have stepped up security outside the house of the victim's sister in Kasturba Nagar after she filed a complaint alleging that she too was harassed, molested, and thrashed by the same assailants on January 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)