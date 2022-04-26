Rajasthan govt transfers 239 state administrative services officers

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 00:07 IST
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government transferred 239 Rajasthan Administrative Services officers on Monday. The state government also transferred Rajgarh SDM Keshav Kumar Meena to Secretariat, Jaipur. Meena was transferred days after Rajgarh municipality demolished houses, shops and temples, which triggered a political row in the state. Opposition BJP has been cornering the state government for doing appeasement politics for a community whereas the Congress claimed that the demolition drive decision was taken by the BJP board in Rajgarh municipality. As per the order of Department of Personnel, all officials have been asked to join the new posting with immediate effect and submit joining report.

