Rajasthan govt transfers 239 state administrative services officers
The state government also transferred Rajgarh SDM Keshav Kumar Meena to Secretariat, Jaipur. Meena was transferred days after Rajgarh municipality demolished houses, shops and temples, which triggered a political row in the state. Opposition BJP has been cornering the state government for doing appeasement politics for a community whereas the Congress claimed that the demolition drive decision was taken by the BJP board in Rajgarh municipality.
- Country:
- India
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government transferred 239 Rajasthan Administrative Services officers on Monday. The state government also transferred Rajgarh SDM Keshav Kumar Meena to Secretariat, Jaipur. Meena was transferred days after Rajgarh municipality demolished houses, shops and temples, which triggered a political row in the state. Opposition BJP has been cornering the state government for doing appeasement politics for a community whereas the Congress claimed that the demolition drive decision was taken by the BJP board in Rajgarh municipality. As per the order of Department of Personnel, all officials have been asked to join the new posting with immediate effect and submit joining report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Congress Twitter handle hacked
ED questioning senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in money laundering probe linked to National Herald case: Officials.
Rahul Gandhi should take charge as Congress president: Bhupesh Baghel
Rahul Gandhi should take charge as Congress president; those willing to contest for post free to do so:Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
Congress disciplinary panel sends notice to Sunil Jakhar, KV Thomas