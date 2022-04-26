Yemen's Houthis says releases the crew of Emirati held vessel- Al Jazeera citing spokesman

The Houthi movement that controls most of northern Yemen announces the release of the crew of an Emirati vessel called RWABEE, Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported citing the group's spokesman on Monday.

Yemen's Houthis say the Emirati cargo vessel that they seized in the Red Sea in January had been carrying military hardware, but the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthis, says the ship had been carrying medical equipment

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)